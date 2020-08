A new cover crop publication that provides a short summary of research on tillage radish use as a cover crop by the University of Wisconsin-Madison in cooperation with Sheybogan County Extension. This research summary specifically addresses the uptake of nitrogen and its availability for the next season’s corn crop. Currently this 3 page publication is only available as a download.

https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/pubsNM/OilSeedRadishCoverCropN_final.pdf