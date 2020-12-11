2021 Wisconsin Cover Crops Virtual Conference February 10&11

We are pleased to announce the Wisconsin Cover Crops Conference will be held on February 10thand February 11thvia Zoom . The conference will be free, but pre-registration is required. More information is available at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/covercrop/.

From 7 to 8 pm on Wednesday, February 10th, we will check in with our former keynote speakers, Barry Fisher, Blake Vine and Rick Clark, to get updates on their cover crop innovations. Bring your questions for a lively Q and A session!

On Thursday, February 11th, we will begin the day at 11 am and will hear from Loran Steinlage, Owner/Operator of FLOLOfarms, on “Profit through Diversification”. Loran and his wife, Brenda, farm on the edge of the Driftless area in northeast Iowa and are known for their use of companion/relay cropping and growing diverse crops including winter wheat, malting barley, and buckwheat, as well as corn, soybeans and cereal rye.

After a lunch break , afternoon breakout sessions will include using covers for weed management with Rodrigo Werle and Erin Silva, growing small grains with Shawn Conley, Matt Ruark and Mike Ballweg, and cover crop grazing with Serge Koenig.