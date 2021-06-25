Agronomy/Soils Field Day to be held on August 25 at ARS

The Departments of Soil Science and Agronomy in collaboration with the Arlington Ag Research Station invite you to join us at the Agronomy/Soils Field Day on August 25, 2021. After our pandemic hiatus in 2020, we are excited to see you and have put together a stellar program highlighting College of Ag and Life Sciences research on emerging technology, crops, and cropping practices that will improve the sustainability and resilience of our cropping systems.

We are trying a new format for the field day this year. The tour will consist of six stops with two speakers at each stop. We will have a shot gun start, meaning you will be able to participate in all 12 presentations.

Registration is required this year and is free. Register online at: https://go.wisc.edu/a32g16 or call 608-262-0485.

For more details, see 2021 Agronomy/Soils Field Day Flyer. We look forward to seeing you August 25!