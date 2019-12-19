New Resources For Making ARC and PLC Decisions

Dr. Paul D. Mitchell, Professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Director of Renk Agribusiness Institute, University of Wisconsin-Madison

This new webpage assembles a variety of resources to help farmers (and those working with farmers) make their decisions regarding signup for the Farm Bill commodity support programs ARC and PLC. These materials have a Wisconsin focus, but are not exclusively for Wisconsin, as the programs are national in scope.

https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup

Summary of Recommendations for 2019-2020

Corn: Choose PLC: Reference Price is good relative to market expectations

Choose PLC: Reference Price is good relative to market expectations Soybeans: Run Gardner simulation model for your county and payment yields and choose the option (ARC-CO or PLC) with the highest average payments for 2019 and 2020

Run Gardner simulation model for your county and payment yields and choose the option (ARC-CO or PLC) with the highest average payments for 2019 and 2020 Wheat: Choose PLC: Reference Price is good relative to market expectations

Choose PLC: Reference Price is good relative to market expectations Oats: Choose ARC-CO, historical prices give high county revenue guarantees

In addition, there are 9 new videos you can watch or listen to and have everything explained in detail. This is a link to a YouTube playlist which has all nine included. (To see all 9 titles and skip to a specific video, click the 1/9 button in the very top right of the video image.)