We invite farmers and crop advisors to attend one of the 2020 Wisconsin Regional Waterhemp Workshops to be held in four locations across the state in March.

These workshops are FREE with 3 CEUs (PM) available.

Download the Promotional Flyer HERE (PDF File)These workshops are designed for farmers and crop advisors and will build on the 2019 Regional Waterhemp Workshops (Waterhemp 101). Topics include:

current state of herbicide resistance in Wisconsin and the Midwest

systems approach to weed management on a field by field basis

considerations for adoption of Enlist E3 system

managing herbicide resistant weeds by adding alfalfa to crop rotation

cover crops and other considerations for weed management

Presenters: UW-Madison Extension Weed Scientists Rodrigo Werle and Mark Renz, Weed Science Outreach Specialist Nick Arneson, UW-NPM Outreach Specialist Dan Smith and members of the WiscWeeds Team.

Participants should RSVP with the local contact by March 11 (limit of 60 participants per location).

March 16: Bangor, WI

Log Cabin, N4697 State Rd 162, Bangor, WI 54614

Registration, coffee and rolls start at 9:30 am

Workshop: 10:00 am – 1:45 pm (lunch: 12:00 – 12:15)

Bill Halfman, Monroe County Agriculture Agent

RSVP: 608-269-8722 or william.halfman@wisc.edu

March 17: Chippewa Falls, WI

Eagles’ Club Banquet Hall, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Registration, coffee and rolls start at 8:30 am

Workshop: 9:00 am – noon (lunch to follow program)

Jerry Clark, Chippewa County Agriculture Educator

RSVP: 715-726-7950 or jerome.clark@wisc.edu

March 23: Appleton, WI

D.J. Bordini Center, Room 112-A, Fox Valley Technical College, N Systems Dr, Appleton, WI 54914

Registration, coffee and rolls start at 9:30 am

Workshop: 10:00 am – 1:45 pm (lunch: 12:00 – 12:15)

Rhonda Sumnicht, Extension Shawano County

RSVP: 715-526-6136 or rhonda.sumnicht@co.shawano.wi.us

March 24: Arlington, WI

Public Events Building, Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Rd, Arlington, WI 53911

Registration, coffee and rolls start at 9:30 am

Workshop: 10:00 am – 1:45 pm (lunch: 12:00 – 12:15)

Chelsea Zegler, Dane County Crop and Soils Educator

RSVP: 608-224-3716 or zegler@wisc.edu

Thanks to our sponsors (FMC confirmed; awaiting response from additional companies), meals and educational materials will be provided to participants for FREE! Thanks to the UW-NPM Program, UW-Extension, Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board and the United Soybean Board for supporting our waterhemp management educational efforts.

For general questions related to the workshops, please contact Nick Arneson at njarneson@wisc.edu or Dr. Rodrigo Werle at 608-262-7130 or rwerle@wisc.edu.