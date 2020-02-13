Discovery Farms® Webinar Series Mondays in March: Unmasking misconceptions

Discovery Farms will host a FREE webinar Series every Monday in March at 12:00 pm to unmask misconceptions in weather, water quality and on-farm management strategies. CEUs will be available for Certified Crop Advisors. This webinar series will cover a variety of topics including:

March 2, Weather forecasts: How are they made?

Timm Uhlmann, Green Bay National Weather Service

Have you ever wondered where your weather forecast comes from? Technology provides almost instant access to weather forecasts, and farmers rely on the accuracy of this information to make daily decisions. Weather forecasts are crafted more locally than you might think and it is often a misconception that weather and climate are determined in the same way. Timm will give insight into how weather forecasts are made and provide access to online tools to help you prepare for the 2020 growing season.

March 9, What are we doing with all of this water quality data?

Erica Olson and Abby Augarten, Discovery Farms

Discovery Farms Wisconsin and Minnesota have accumulated 250+ site years of on-farm water quality research data. We’ve learned that the data will never provide a silver bullet solution to solving water quality concerns, BUT it can help us decide where to put our focus. This webinar will help you understand the tradeoffs of management practices and provide tools to protect water quality.

March 16, The Role of Wetlands in Watersheds

Tracy Hames and Erin O’Brien, Wisconsin Wetlands Association

Contrary to popular belief, wetlands might not always be wet above ground. There are different types of wetlands and they serve many important purposes to our Wisconsin landscapes. Get the real definition of a wetland and learn how solving problems upstream is key to solving problems downstream. Erin and Tracy will share real examples of wetlands working in Wisconsin watersheds.

March 23, Wetlands for On-Farm Water Management

Tracy Hames and Erin O’Brien, Wisconsin Wetlands Association

Did you know 75% of Wisconsin wetlands are privately owned? Wetlands can serve many beneficial purposes beyond wildlife habitat and public recreation. They can have a place in agriculture and have shown to be a great tool for farmers in their field management. Hear how in this webinar.

March 30, Why we should keep Nitrogen Use Efficiency in our toolbox.

Matt Ruark, UW-Madison, Department of Soil Science

Move over Phosphorus, we are putting Nitrogen in hot seat in this webinar. Measuring Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE) is not as complicated as you might think and can provide many benefits to farm management considerations. Matt will cover why we should keep NUE in our box of tools in Wisconsin. Pre-registration is required, visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org to register and receive the link to join the live webinars. Questions? Email erica.olson@wisc.edu.