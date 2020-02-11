Winners of the 2019 WI Soybean Yield Contest Announced

Shawn P. Conley, Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin

The 1st place winner in Division 4, RnK DeVoe Farms of Monroe, grew Pioneer P28A42X and harvested 91.08 bu/a. In second place, Venable Farms Inc. of Janesville grew Jung 1213R2X and harvested 87.48 bu/a. In Division 3, Jim Salentine of Luxemburg harvested 92.44 bu/a with Stine 19BA23 and in 2nd place, Tim Gaffron of Twin Lakes harvested 89.13 bu/a with Pioneer P24A80X. In Division 2, Wegner Farms of Sparta achieved 75.63 bu/a from Pioneer P23A15X for first place. In 2nd place, David Lundgren of Amery harvested 64.13 bu/a from Asgrow AG11X8 soybeans. No entries were submitted for Division 1.

RnK DeVoe Farms of Monroe was the winner of the Soybean Quality contest with 2,967 pounds of protein (34.9%) plus oil (19.4%) per acre from Pioneer P28A42X.

The contest is sponsored by the WI Soybean Program and organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices and to show the importance of using sound cultural practices in WI soybean production.

For more information please contact Shawn Conley, WI State Soybean Specialist at 608-800-7056 or spconley@wisc.edu

Click here to read this article from its original source.