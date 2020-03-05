Sandy Soils Global Conference 2020

Francisco J. Arriaga, Extension State Specialist, Soil Science, Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison

A Global Conference on Sandy Soils will be held here at UW-Madison, in cooperation with UW Soil Science, on May 31st – June 4th. This conference will cover many aspects of sandy soils, including properties, distribution, and management, and their use in agriculture, forestry, and rangelands. There will also be a one-day field trip to the Central Plain of Wisconsin.

With increasing global pressure on land resources, marginal soils such as sandy soils are taken into production or cultivated more intensely. There is a need to quantify and understand the properties of sandy soils across the globe.

For more information, download the pdf here or visit their website.