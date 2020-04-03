Considerations for Landspreading Milk Webinar, April 7

Considerations for Landspreading Milk Webinar

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 10:30 am to 12:00 noon

Register by 4:30 pm, April 6 at https://go.wisc.edu/6mca3r

Some Wisconsin dairy farms have been asked by their processors to withhold delivery of milk, resulting in the need for milk or milk/manure mixtures to be applied to cropland. The “Considerations for Landspreading Milk” webinar hosted in collaboration with UW-Madison College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, UW-Madison Extension, and UW Nutrient & Pest Management Program will discuss reasons for milk surpluses at some plant and future expectations, nutrient management as it related to spreading of milk, and handling and storage issues that should be considered for milk as well regulatory requirements.

Agenda:

Where are we now and why we are here, Mark Stephenson, Center for Dairy Profitability & UW Madison Division of Extension

Nutrient availability, agronomics, and water quality issues associated with landspreading milk, Carrie Laboski, UW Madison Department of Soil Science & Division of Extension

Applicable DATCP and DNR rules/regulations for landspreading milk, Aaron O’Rourke, Wisconsin DNR

Managing milk in manure storage, handling, and treatment systems, Becky Larson, UW Madison Department of Biosystems Engineering & Division of Extension

There is no charge for the webinar and is open to farmers, agronomists, agency personnel, and others who have an interest in this topic.

Please register for this free webinar at: https://go.wisc.edu/6mca3r

Registration deadline is 4:30 pm on Monday, April, 6. Connection information will be emailed before 9:30 am on April 7.

Please direct any questions Nutrient & Pest Management Program Outreach Specialist Ashley Blackburn at aablackburn@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored in collaboration by University of Wisconsin-Madison, College of Ag & Life Sciences, Division of Extension, and Nutrient & Pest Management Program.