Badger Crop Connect webinar

June 3, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Register by 5:00 PM on June 2: https://go.wisc.edu/1sf4l3

Badger Crop Connect is a new crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This bi-weekly webinar is planned to continue through September. Webinars will have CCA CEUs available as assigned. There is 1.0 credit available in the area of Integrated Pest Management for this webinar. Unfortunately, we are not able to record this webinar series, but resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below.

June 3rd Agenda:

Managing Winter Wheat Diseases, Field Crops Extension Pathologist Damon Smith, PhD.

Insect Development and Current Risks – Culprits to be Watching For, Field Crops Entomologist, UW-Madison IPM Bryan Jensen

Pre-registration is required –Connection link will be sent on June 3rd by 9:00 AM. Please register for this free webinar at: https://go.wisc.edu/1sf4l3

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.