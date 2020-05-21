Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, May 21

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Volume 65 Issue No. 4 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin

http://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/05-21-20.pdf

This Week’s Weather & Pests

A warmer, unsettled weather pattern arrived in Wisconsin, increasing topsoil moisture but slowing or halting fieldwork and causing local flooding along the lakeshore counties. Some of the heaviest rain (6 to 7 inches) fell across the east-central and southeastern regions May 17, while most areas received anywhere from 1 to 3 inches during the week. In Sheboygan County, the City of Plymouth recorded 7 inches of rain Sunday, and a reading of 2.99 inches at Milwaukee Airport set a new daily record. After the rain ended mid-week, planting of corn, oats, potatoes, soybeans and spring vegetables quickly resumed.

This spring’s rapid planting pace continued to progress 1-2 weeks ahead of the long-term average, with 81% of the state’s intended corn acres and 61% of the soybean crop already in the ground. A warming trend expected next week, including several days of afternoon highs exceeding 80°F for the first time this season, should improve conditions for crop emergence and growth.

