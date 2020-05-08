Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, May 7, 2020

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Volume 65 Issue No. 2 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin is now available at: (8 pages)

https://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/05-07-20.pdf

This Week’s Weather & Pests

Mostly dry early May weather promoted a rapid pace of fieldwork in Wisconsin. Above-average weekend high temperatures in the 60s and 70s dropped sharply to the 40s overnight on May 3-4, and cooler conditions followed. Planting progress of corn, oats, peas, potatoes, and vegetables continued to advance approximately two weeks ahead of last year’s pace and 5-6 days ahead of average. Soybean planting increased 12 percentage points during the previous week to 14% complete as of May 3, which according to USDA NASS, was the largest one-week increase since record-keeping began in 1980.

Despite the threat of a hard freeze in the forecast, weather and soil conditions this spring have generally been very favorable for field activities. Degree day accumulation has been slow however, and currently trails last year by 1-6 days depending on location. Warmer temperatures and additional moisture would be welcome to promote crop germination and emergence.

