Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, June 25

This Week’s Weather & Pests

A rainy weather pattern prevailed in Wisconsin throughout the week. After a period of mostly dry conditions, multiple days of showers and isolated storms brought ½ to 4 inches of rain, with the highest weekly totals (> 2 inches) recorded in the western areas. Prairie du Chien in Grant County received 3.7 inches of rain over six consecutive days (June 19-24). Meanwhile, temperatures were cooler than normal for late June, only reaching the upper 60s to mid-70s midweek.

Although the wet weather caused delays to lingering alfalfa harvesting and other fieldwork, the rain corrected June moisture deficits for Madison and several other locations, and helped maintain favorable prospects for summer crops. According to the USDA NASS, 80% of the state’s corn and 82% of soybeans were rated in good to excellent condition at the start of the week. Fruit and vegetables have exhibited a burst of growth after the recent showers.

