Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, June 4

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Volume 65 Issue No. 6 of the Wisconsin Pest Bulletin is now available at: (9 pages) http://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/06-04-20.pdf This Week’s Weather & Pests

Early June heat accelerated crop emergence and growth across Wisconsin. Afternoon temperatures were the warmest of the year so far, with highs on June 2 exceeding 90°F at Appleton, Eau Claire, Racine, Wausau and many other locations. A daily-record high of 93°F was set in Milwaukee. The very warm and humid atmosphere on Tuesday also provided a favorable environment for storms that became severe, producing damaging winds, large hail, and downpours across central and portions of southern Wisconsin. Rainfall was otherwise scattered and light during the week, and the weather was suitable for gardening, weed management and other fieldwork.

Alfalfa producers continued harvesting the first crop and soybean planting reached 88% complete, with 53% of acreage emerged. Crop prospects generally continued to improve with the heat, and the latest USDA NASS report rates 82-83% of the state’s corn, oats and soybeans in good to excellent condition.