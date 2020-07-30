2020 Wisconsin Winter Wheat Performance Trials Results

Shawn P. Conley, Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Shawn Conley announces a new publication>> 2020 Wisconsin Winter Wheat Performance Trials (A3868)

2020 Acreage and Growing Conditions

Wisconsin saw a 18% decrease in winter wheat acres planted (160,000) in the 2019-2020 growing season compared to the previous year; 120,000 acres are fore- casted to be harvested for grain, compared to 150,000 in 2019. The forecasted yield for the 2020 crop is 70 bu/a, up 6 bu/a from 2019. Some wheat was planted late due to delayed corn and soybean harvest caused by substantial rains and early snow falls. Mild winter conditions resulted in good winter survival. Wheat broke dormancy in early April and crop development was delayed all season due to lower than average GDU accumulation. In general, the crop was relatively short in stature.

The Wisconsin Winter Wheat Performance Trials are conducted each year to give growers information to select the best-performing varieties that will satisfy their specific goals. The performance trials are conducted each year at four locations in Wisconsin: Arlington, Chilton, Fond du Lac and Sharon. Trials include released varieties, experimental lines from University breeding programs and lines from private seed companies. The primary objective of these trials is to quantify how varieties perform at different locations and across years. Growers can use this data to help select which varieties to plant; breeders can use performance data to determine whether to release a new variety.