Badger Crop Connect, July 29, Grains, Legumes, Cover Crops and more

Badger Crop Connect, July 29, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM CT

Register by 5:00 PM on July 28 : https://go.wisc.edu/s5o18f

Badger Crop Connect is a crop production webinar series developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Crops and Soils Program for the 2020 growing season. Badger Crop Connect’s goal is to bring agronomists, crops consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This bi-weekly webinar is planned to continue through September. Webinars will have CCA CEUs available as assigned. There is 1.0 credit the area of Soil and Water Management available for this webinar. Resources shared by Extension Specialists will be available from the Resources link listed below.

July 29 Agenda:

Moving Toward Soil Health – Maximizing the Growing Season

Cover Crops Following Short Season Crops – Common Species, Mixes and Management Tips

The Power of Legumes

Small Grains for Forage and Covers, Management, Varieties and Yields Presenters: Jamie Patton, UW-Madison NPM

Kevin Shelly, UW-Madison NPM

Daniel Smith, UW-Madison NPM

Mike Ballweg, UW-Madison Extension – Sheboygan County

Pre-registration is required –Connection link will be sent on July 29 by 9:00 AM. Please register for this free webinar at: https://go.wisc.edu/s5o18f

Resources from the webinar will be posted to this website https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/

Please direct any questions to Extension Agriculture Educators Mike Ballweg michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu dan.marzu@wisc.edu

This program is sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension with special support from the following Extension Educators: Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County, Dan Marzu Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Nick Baker Rock County, Josh Kamps Lafayette County, Jerry Clark Chippewa County and Kimberly Schmidt Shawano County.