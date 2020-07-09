Corn Tar Spot Update

Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Roger Schmidt, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Tar spot has been detected on corn for the first time during the 2020 season, this week in Michigan and Indiana. In both situations these were fields with a history of the disease.

