Corn Tar Spot Update

Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Roger Schmidt, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Tar spot has been detected on corn for the first time during the 2020 season, this week in Michigan and Indiana. In both situations these were fields with a history of the disease.

Badger Crop Doc website has posted a new item, ‘Wisconsin Corn Tar Spot Update – July 9, 2020’

Figure 1. Tar spot on a leaf of corn located in Arlington, WI on August 7, 2019. Photo Credit: Hannah Reed, University of Wisconsin-Madison.
