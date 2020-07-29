Amanda Gevens, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist, Potato & Vegetable Pathology, Plant Pathology Department

Thank you to those who participated in the Langlade County Virtual Field Day this past week. Coordinator, Cole Lubinski of UW Madison Division of Extension and WI Seed Potato Certification Program will be sharing information regarding access to the recording. It was a productive event, but we miss seeing everyone in person at our routine networking engagements.

Attached, please find our UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #17. In this issue we address updates from N trial work in Hancock, potato early blight and late blight updates and forecasting details, and cucurbit downy mildew updates.

https://wisconsinpotatoes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/July-25-2020.pdf

