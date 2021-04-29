Job Openings: Nutrient and Pest Management Program

The Nutrient & Pest Management (NPM) Program of the UW-Madison College of Agricultural & Life Sciences and Division of Extension is currently recruiting candidates for two positions: a North Central Wisconsin Outreach Specialist and a Northwest Wisconsin Outreach Specialist. BS degree (MS preferred) in Soil Science, Agronomy, or other agriculture discipline and relevant work experience is required for both positions. Duties involve the delivery of educational programs that promote agricultural management practices for protecting water quality while maintain or improving farm profitability.

The complete position description and application instructions for the North Central position can be found here. Information regarding the Northwest position can be found here. Deadline to apply is May 21, 2021.