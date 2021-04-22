Integrated Pest and Crop Management
VEGETABLE CROP UPDATES NEWSLETTERS 1, 2, 3

AMANDA GEVENS, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR & EXTENSION SPECIALIST, POTATO & VEGETABLE PATHOLOGY, PLANT PATHOLOGY DEPARTMENT

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #3.  

In this issue please find updates on potato production and production resources (commercial and home gardener) as well as potato common scab management.  

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #2.  

In this issue we address updates to our UW Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Disease and Insect Forecast Network web tool.

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #1. 

 In this issue we address:

  • Linex special registration updates
  • Disease forecasting and other vegetable information resources
  • Overwintering and migratory insect updates

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

