4 New Bumper Crops Videos

In this “Bumper Crops” episode, an overview of the techniques and benefits of roller crimping rye are discussed by Extension Specialists Erin Silva, Organic Production, and Damon Smith, Field Crops Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In this episode of Bumper Crops, Damon Smith, Extension Specialist, Field Crops Pathology, talks about tar spot disease on corn. After the outbreak in Wisconsin in 2018, Smith and the NPM program at UW-Madison turned research into a smartphone app called Tarspotter. The app uses internet weather history for a field location to predict the risk on another outbreak.

In this “Bumper Crops” episode the current topics around planter closing wheels are discuss by Damon Smith, Extension Specialist, Field Crops Pathology, and Brian Luck, Extension Machinery Systems Specialist. Are aftermarket closing wheels worth the investment? Should I investing hydraulics instead?

In this “Bumper Crops” episode the current topics around wheel traffic during alfalfa harvest are discuss by Damon Smith, Extension Specialist, Field Crops Pathology, and Brian Luck, Extension Machinery Systems Specialist. How does machinery traffic during harvest cause alfalfa yield loss?