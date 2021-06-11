Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Vegetable Crop Updates 7, 8, 9

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update #9

In this issue we address: potato and vegetable production updates, disease forecasting updates for potato with weather trends, web resources from our WPVGA & UW Extension Grower Education Conference, and updates on cutworms, tarnished plant bugs, and Colorado Potato Beetle management.

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update #8

In this issue we address updates in potato and vegetable disease forecasting and in Colorado potato beetle management.

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update #7

In this issue we address disease forecasting updates and several insect pest updates in potato and vegetable crops.

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

