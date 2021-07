Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

In Wisconsin, the first week of July brings us a heightened awareness of white mold in soybeans, and its management. The 2020 season in Wisconsin resulted in just pockets of white mold in the state. However, now is not the time to be complacent. If the weather becomes conducive in 2021, the situation could be much different than last year. >>>

Read this full article at: