NPM Program Announces New Northwest and North Central Outreach Specialists

The University of Wisconsin-Madison & Division of Extension’s Nutrient and Pest Management (NPM) Program is pleased to announce two staff additions.

Kolby Grint is the Northwest Regional Outreach Specialist for the NPM Program. Kolby, who is a native of Nebraska, recently completed a M.S. degree in Agronomy-Weed Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He will be onboarding at the UW-Madison campus for four to six weeks and then will relocate to an office in the Eau Claire area. Kolby’s phone number is 608-640-0650 and his e-mail address is kgrint@wisc.edu.

Dan Marzu is the NPM Program’s new North Central Regional Outreach Specialist. Many know Dan from his previous work for UW-Extension as an agricultural educator for Marathon, Lincoln, and Langlade Counties. Dan possess diverse expertise in many aspects of nutrient and pest management. His phone number is 608-381-6702 and his e-mail address is dan.marzu@wisc.edu.

The purpose of both of these positions is to deliver educational programs, in conjunction with county and regional partners, that promote farm management practices for protecting water quality while maintaining or improving farm profitability.