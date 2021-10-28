Conference announcement: Balancing water quality tradeoffs from farm management decisions

The Discovery Farms Annual Conference is back and will be held in person! The 10th Annual Discovery Farms Conference themed Balancing water quality tradeoffs from farm management decisions will be held on December 15 at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

This year the conference will feature a dataset of water quality monitoring over the last 20 years to assess tradeoffs of on-farm management decisions. Mitigating risk to water quality might look different on every farm but every farm has areas that can be improved. This one-day event will take a deep dive into the data and discuss farm management strategies for balancing water quality tradeoffs to on farm management decisions.

The morning will focus on phosphorus and the water quality tradeoffs that happen from manure management decisions. The afternoon will be all about nitrogen and the new studies and technologies that will aid us in making the best nitrogen decisions for Wisconsin’s waters. CEUs will be available!

Location: Glacier Canyon Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $80 Registration and more details at: www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org

Questions? Contact erica.gentry@wisc.edu.