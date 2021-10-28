Wisconsin CCA Exam Information

Bryan Jensen, Department of Entomology, UW-Madsion

There have been a few changes to the CCA examination process you may not be aware of. First, the International Exam has moved to a continuous testing format. However, there is still an examination period for the Local (state) Board exam which is February 2-February 9, 2022. Registration for that exam is now open and closes January 5, 2022.

To register for either exam or to get more information on the examination process, please visit the examination webpage (see below). You can use this link to register, view performance objectives, obtain training materials and contacts in case you have questions.

https://www.certifiedcropadviser.org/exams/

Wisconsin CCA Study Materials — A series of presentations by University of Wisconsin Extension state specialists.

Soil science fundamentals for field crops (videos)

Field crop forage fundamentals (videos)

Weed, insect, disease IPM for field crops (videos)