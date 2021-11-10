2021-2022 Nutrient Management Resources from the NPM Program

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Beyond our traditional nutrient management outreach trainings and collaborations, the Nutrient and Pest Management Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) nutrient management team are once again offering two additional resources to help with nutrient management questions and training.

First, we are dedicating team members to help answer nutrient management questions throughout the planning season via the Nutrient Management Helpline. A helpline schedule is included in this newsletter and available here: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/misc/2022_NPM_Helpline_final.pdf

Second, we are offering virtual nutrient management farmer education classes four days this winter. Each class (10am-3pm) will provide the basics of nutrient management and an introduction to SnapPlus via an online class taught over Zoom. Additional information is attached to this newsletter and available here: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/download/misc/2022_NMFE_TrainingAgenda_final.pdf and registration: https://go.wisc.edu/2024y1

If planning in-person nutrient management classes and would like to include help from the Nutrient and Pest Management Program team, please reach out to your local NPM regional specialists to save calendar dates.

More information on the Nutrient and Pest Management Program Resources: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/npm/

More information on SnapPlus Nutrient Management Software: https://snapplus.wisc.edu

More information on nutrient management from WI DATCP: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/NutrientManagement.aspx