The 2021 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meetings will be virtual. Two sessions are offered as listed below. There will be four speakers, with 5-minute breaks between speakers. CEUs will be available for Certified Crop Advisers (2.0 in Soil and Water Management, and 1.5 in Nutrient Management). The event is free of charge. Registration is required.
Topics:
- DATCP Nutrient Management Update – DATCP staff
- Carbon markets from a soil scientist’s point of view – Francisco Arriaga
- Strategies for reducing soil and nutrient losses in runoff – Francisco Arriaga
- Trends in P runoff from Wisconsin farms – Matt Ruark
- Cover crop research update – Matt Ruark
- Preliminary evaluation of alternative soil test methods for profitable crop production – Carrie Laboski
- Strategies for managing nutrients when fertilizer prices are extremely high – Carrie Laboski
|Dates & Times
|Moderators
|Monday, December 6
12:30pm – 3:55pm
|Jamie Patton and Dan Marzu, Outreach Specialists
Nutrient and Pest Management Program
|Friday, December 10
8:30am – 11:55am
|Jamie Patton and Dan Marzu, Outreach Specialists
Nutrient and Pest Management Program
Register here by December 4: https://forms.gle/oK1pya2qqWrcYSB26
Link to the virtual meeting will be sent by Email before the meeting starts.
Contact Francisco Arriaga (farriaga@wisc.edu), Dan Marzu ([dan.marzu@wisc.edu]dan.marzu@wisc.edu), or Jamie Patton ([jjpatton2@wisc.edu]jjpatton2@wisc.edu) with questions about the meeting or registration.