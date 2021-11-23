The 2021 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meetings will be virtual. Two sessions are offered as listed below. There will be four speakers, with 5-minute breaks between speakers. CEUs will be available for Certified Crop Advisers (2.0 in Soil and Water Management, and 1.5 in Nutrient Management). The event is free of charge. Registration is required.

Topics :

DATCP Nutrient Management Update – DATCP staff

Carbon markets from a soil scientist’s point of view – Francisco Arriaga

Strategies for reducing soil and nutrient losses in runoff – Francisco Arriaga

Trends in P runoff from Wisconsin farms – Matt Ruark

Cover crop research update – Matt Ruark

Preliminary evaluation of alternative soil test methods for profitable crop production – Carrie Laboski

Strategies for managing nutrients when fertilizer prices are extremely high – Carrie Laboski

Dates & Times Moderators Monday, December 6 12:30pm – 3:55pm Jamie Patton and Dan Marzu, Outreach Specialists Nutrient and Pest Management Program Friday, December 10 8:30am – 11:55am Jamie Patton and Dan Marzu, Outreach Specialists Nutrient and Pest Management Program

Register here by December 4: https://forms.gle/oK1pya2qqWrcYSB26

Link to the virtual meeting will be sent by Email before the meeting starts.

Contact Francisco Arriaga (farriaga@wisc.edu), Dan Marzu ([dan.marzu@wisc.edu]dan.marzu@wisc.edu), or Jamie Patton ([jjpatton2@wisc.edu]jjpatton2@wisc.edu) with questions about the meeting or registration.