2021 Wisconsin Weed Science Research Report

Ryan DeWerff, Nick Arneson, Rodrigo Werle, Extension Cropping Systems Weed Scientist, UW-Madison

The purpose of this report is to share the results of corn and soybean herbicide evaluation research trials conducted by the Wisconsin Cropping Systems Weed Science Program during the 2021 growing season. Information in this report does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product or practice. Information in this report also does not replace any information presented on herbicide labels.