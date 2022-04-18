Free on-line, Nutrient Management Farmer Education Curriculum

NEW! Online, Self-paced Nutrient Mgmt. Farmer Education Curriculum

The NPM Program announces the release of a new, online, self-paced Nutrient Management Farmer Education (NMFE) Curriculum! We hope everyone is familiar with the traditional NMFE Curriculum – many of you have been delivering it for years.

Since its original release in 1999, the NMFE Curriculum has been an evolving collection of instructional tools for educating farmers (and others) on improved nutrient management practices. The goal is to involve farmers in the design of their own nutrient management plans. The traditional version of the curriculum had been sent out via a flash drive loaded with PowerPoint presentations and additional resources.

The year 2022 marks the release of a new platform and updated content for the NMFE Curriculum. An online, video-based instruction version allows for self-paced learning by users. The new curriculum is available at: https://nmfe.webhosting.cals.wisc.edu/. (Please allow a few minutes for the initial download.) Content of the digital curriculum is displayed in a modular format. Each module deals with a specific component of a nutrient management plan and features multiple, short, instructive videos along with linked resources.

Please check out the new curriculum and let us know what you think. The NMFE Curriculum will be periodically revised and updated with new materials as warranted.

Support for this project has been supplied by the Wisconsin Dept. Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (WDATCP) and the Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub.