Green County No-till Farmer Planter Set-up Videos

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A new video series provides details and farmer perspectives of no-till planting. These videos provide information on common no-till planter set-up, keys to successful planting into high residue environments, and much more. These videos were produced in collaboration with Tonya Gratz, Soil Conservationist- Green County Land and Water Conservation, Farmers of the Sugar River, a WI DATCP funded producer-led watershed group, and the Nutrient and Pest Management program.

Here is a link to the videos hosted by Green County Land and Water Conservation:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VJozERLYjtv3GmhHF5TQg