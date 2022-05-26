Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest 2022

2022 Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest
Click >>> Contest Rules and Entry/Harvest Form
The Wisconsin Soybean Association (WSA) Soybean Yield Contest is organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices that highlight the importance of using sound cultural practices in Wisconsin soybean production systems.
Contest web page: www.coolbean.info
Contest Committee Members: Dr. Shawn P. Conley, Patrick Mullooly
NEW FOR 2022
- No fee to enter
- One statewide award to the highest yield from a first-time contestant
Any soybean production system can enter in the contest. Two winners will be selected from each of the four geographical divisions in the state. Divisions are based on long-term county soybean yield averages.