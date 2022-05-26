Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates for early 2022

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 4
May 23rd, 2022
- onion maggot peak invades southern WI
- flea beetles
- Imported cabbageworm
- Colorado potato beetle
- Weather station and disease model updates for potato and vegetable crops
- early season disease concerns in potato
- potato cull pile destruction necessary by May 20 (WI DATCP)
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 3
May 16
- seedcorn maggot peaks across Midwest
- asparagus beetles
- potato production updates
- weather station and disease model updates for potato and vegetable crops
If needed, our UW Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic https://pddc.wisc.edu/ is available as always to support your plant health concerns.
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 2
May 9
- cabbage herbicide update
- A3422 Commercial Veg Production Guide in WI access
- potato silver scurf management
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 1
May 3
In this edition we address potato production updates and an updated review of our Vegetable Disease and Insect Forecast Network tools. We have also listed many of our upcoming field, educational, and industry events on our Calendar of Events.
We hope this planting season continues with warmer weather and clearer skies.