Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 12

July 18, 2022

  • disease modelling updates and management for potato as well as cucurbit downy mildew updates.

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 11

July 10, 2022

  • Colorado potato beetle updates and management
  • Potato Virus Y (PVY) updates and management
  • Potato production and research updates
  • Potato disease risk modeling updates and management
  • Cucurbit downy mildew updates

 

 

