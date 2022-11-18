December 05, 2022 is the deadline to register for the 2022 Badger Crops and Soils Update Meeting.

This year’s program will be focused on the theme of “Achieving a Positive Return on Investment in an Era of High Input Costs (a.k.a Small steps, Big change).” The meetings will present the latest information on agronomic, pest, and nutrient management research coming out of UW-Madison with a lens to on-farm application.

Two in-person sessions

Green Bay – Dec 13

La Crosse – Dec 15

In-person sessions in Green Bay, WI and La Crosse, WI will follow the same agenda. 5 CEUs have been approved for each in-person session.

Virtual option (two part online program: Dec 12 – Part 1 & Dec 16 – Part 2) will be offered. The virtual option will follow a similar but abbreviated agenda. 4 CEUs have been approved for the virtual session.

Registration link for the 2022 Badger Crops and Soils Update Meeting: https://cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu/2022-badger-crops-and-soils-update-meeting/

We hope to see you in December at one of the meetings!

>>> Click here to view the flyer <<<