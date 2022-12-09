Pest Survey Program at DATCP 2022 Summary

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

The Pest Survey Program at DATCP continued to monitor agricultural fields during the 2022 growing season to collect data on the leading economic pests of concern to Wisconsin crop producers, as it has done for more than a century. Survey work was conducted from April through October and spanned across 62 of the state’s 72 counties. In addition to assessing the abundance and distribution of the state’s most damaging crop pests, our field specialists also surveyed for several invasive priority pests that are currently not known to occur in Wisconsin, such as the soybean gall midge.

This end-of-year issue of Field Notes summarizes the results of our annual corn and soybean pest surveys. Another edition featuring results of our forest and nursery pest surveys will be issued next week. The information provided below is based on data collected by DATCP’s own field staff and by dedicated volunteers who report weekly counts to our insect trapping networks. This year, 70 cooperators participated in the Pest Survey Program’s monitoring networks. Our sincerest thank you to the agronomists, apple growers, farmers, crop consultants, gardeners, UW-Extension staff, vegetable growers, and others who contributed their time and expertise to support our efforts in 2022.

View the report website page here >>> https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDATCP/bulletins/33b9d55