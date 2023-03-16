Southwestern Wisconsin Planter Clinic April 3, Fennimore

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, UW-Madison
Southwest Technical College is hosting a spring planter clinic on April 3rd 2023 in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nutrient and Pest Management program. Participants will learn about the economic return of environmental practices, planting green and managing heavy residue systems, planter set-up, UAV remote sensing, soil sampling, and more. The event will conclude with a producer panel on planter set-up. The event will be held on the Southwest Technical College campus in Fennimore, WI in building 1700- the Ag/Auto Center. No registration is required. Questions- Daniel Smith 608-219-5170 or dhsmith@wisc.edu.