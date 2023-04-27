Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

2023 Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest is Officially Launched!

Posted on

Please click below to see updated rules, entry forms and harvest forms for the 2023 Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest!

 New for 2023
• One statewide award to the highest yield from a contestant that implements a planting green system.
• Measuring wheel and Global Positioning System (GPS) are now acceptable methods for determining harvest area.
• $ 25 entry fee, or $150 option to enter the contest and purchase a 3-year WSA membership

Shawn P. Conley

Soybean and Small Grains Extension Funded Campus-Based Faculty, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Login Request Help Help Docs