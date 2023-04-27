2023 Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest is Officially Launched!

Please click below to see updated rules, entry forms and harvest forms for the 2023 Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest!
- Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest Entry Form
- Rules for the Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest
- Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest Harvest Form
New for 2023
• One statewide award to the highest yield from a contestant that implements a planting green system.
• Measuring wheel and Global Positioning System (GPS) are now acceptable methods for determining harvest area.
• $ 25 entry fee, or $150 option to enter the contest and purchase a 3-year WSA membership
Shawn P. Conley
Soybean and Small Grains Extension Funded Campus-Based Faculty, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin, Madison