2023 Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest is Officially Launched!

Please click below to see updated rules, entry forms and harvest forms for the 2023 Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest!

New for 2023

• One statewide award to the highest yield from a contestant that implements a planting green system.

• Measuring wheel and Global Positioning System (GPS) are now acceptable methods for determining harvest area.

• $ 25 entry fee, or $150 option to enter the contest and purchase a 3-year WSA membership

Shawn P. Conley

Soybean and Small Grains Extension Funded Campus-Based Faculty, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin, Madison