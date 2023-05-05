Annual Nutrient Management Regional Meetings Registration

You may now register for the Annual Nutrient Management Regional Meetings! It’s be​​en a long time coming, but we’re excited to be back together again to share knowledge, updates, tips, and tricks related to nutrient management. CEU’s will be available. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with your peers in the industry! If you have any questions, please reach out to andrea.topper@wisconsin.gov.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rib Mountain Municipal Use Center 227800 Snowbird Ave., Wausau, WI 54401 ​August 29 – Register

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. James P. Coughlin Center (CPCC) 625 E. County Road O, Oshkosh, WI 54901 ​August 31 – Register

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CVTC Eau Claire Campus 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701 September 6 – Register

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jefferson County Highway Department 1425 South Wisconsin Drive, Jefferson, WI 53549 September 7 – Register​

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lafayette County Multi Purpose Facility 11974 Ames Road, Darlington, WI 53530

Contact: Andrea Topper, Training and Outreach Conservation Specialist, Agricultural Resource Management Division, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection