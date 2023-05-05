Annual Nutrient Management Regional Meetings Registration

You may now register for the Annual Nutrient Management Regional Meetings! It’s been a long time coming, but we’re excited to be back together again to share knowledge, updates, tips, and tricks related to nutrient management. CEU’s will be available. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with your peers in the industry! If you have any questions, please reach out to andrea.topper@wisconsin.gov.
- August 28 – Register
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Rib Mountain Municipal Use Center
227800 Snowbird Ave., Wausau, WI 54401
- August 29 – Register
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
James P. Coughlin Center (CPCC)
625 E. County Road O, Oshkosh, WI 54901
- August 31 – Register
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
CVTC Eau Claire Campus
620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701
- September 6 – Register
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jefferson County Highway Department
1425 South Wisconsin Drive, Jefferson, WI 53549
- September 7 – Register
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lafayette County Multi Purpose Facility
11974 Ames Road, Darlington, WI 53530
Contact: Andrea Topper, Training and Outreach Conservation Specialist, Agricultural Resource Management Division, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection