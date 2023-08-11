Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 12

Aug 6, 2023

  • potato early blight and late blight updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates
  • corn earworm and potato colonizing aphids

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 11

  • potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew disease updates
  • new inspect pest:  Asiatic garden beetle (special update from Insect Diagnostician P.J. Leisch)
  • Western bean cut worm, tarnished plant bug, and squash bugs on cucurbit crops

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

