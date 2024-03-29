Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Spring Cover Crop Research field day, May 3

Spring Cover Crop Research Update
Friday May 3rd, 2024, 9 – noon

Dairy Forage Research Center Conservation Club
S8046 US-12, North Freedom, WI 53951 | GPS 43.3522, -89.7573

  • Cover crop breeding trials
  • Soft-seeded vetch breeding nursery
  • Fava bean winter survival nursery
  • Advanced line trials of winter brassicas, hairy vetch, winter pea,
    and crimson clover
  • Cover crop seed yield trials
  • Winter cover crop trial: winter cereal rye alternatives
  • UAV seeding of winter cereal rye
  • Kernza seeding rate trial

Link to more information on this flyer.

 

