Spring Cover Crop Research field day, May 3

Spring Cover Crop Research Update
Friday May 3rd, 2024, 9 – noon
Dairy Forage Research Center Conservation Club
S8046 US-12, North Freedom, WI 53951 | GPS 43.3522, -89.7573
- Cover crop breeding trials
- Soft-seeded vetch breeding nursery
- Fava bean winter survival nursery
- Advanced line trials of winter brassicas, hairy vetch, winter pea,
and crimson clover
- Cover crop seed yield trials
- Winter cover crop trial: winter cereal rye alternatives
- UAV seeding of winter cereal rye
- Kernza seeding rate trial
