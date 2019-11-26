Crop Production and Management Meetings 2020

Dr. Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Agronomy and Extension State Corn Specialist

The Department of Agronomy will offer Crop Production and Management Meetings at eight locations during January of 2020. Joe Lauer and John Gaska will present the latest information on hybrid/variety performance, an analysis and discussion of last year’s growing season, and updated recommendations for field crop production.

The registration fee includes a meal and materials. Please pre-register with the Host Agent. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not preregistered. Additional information packets will be available for $21.00 each.

Certified Crop Advisor CEU credits have been requested (3.0 hours in Crop Management). Below is a list of topics, meeting sites, dates and times. Please join us at meeting in your area.

2019 Wisconsin Corn Hybrid Performance Trials: Grain – Silage – Specialty – Organic (A3653)

2019 Wisconsin Soybean Variety Performance Trials (A3654)

2019 Wisconsin Winter Wheat Performance Trials (A3868)

2019 Wisconsin Oat and Barley Variety Performance Tests (A3874)

Extension publications

Agronomy Advice articles

Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association updates

Corn

Post-mortem of the 2019 corn planting and harvest seasons

Variability of the 2019 trials and what it means for selecting hybrids.

Corn nutrient uptake during grain filling

The corn stover project

Soybeans and Small Grains

Variety trial overview with trait analysis

Sulfur and micronutrient trial updates

Yield gap planting date results

Cover crop termination timing

Intensive cereal management for wheat

Forages

Milk2020: The next step in evaluating corn silage quality

***************************************

Location, date and time

***************************************

Janesville Monday, Jan. 6 at 12:00

Madison Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 am

Fond du Lac Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 12:00

Kimberly Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 am

Wausau Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 12:00

Chippewa Falls Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 am *** New Location ***

Sparta Thursday, Jan. 9 at 12:00

Darlington Friday, Jan. 10 at 12:00 *** New Location ***

***************************************

Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic

January 14-16, 2020

Alliant Energy Center, Madison

CORN / SOY EXPO

February 6-7, 2020

Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells

Forage Production and Use Symposium

February 17-19, 2020

Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells

***************************************

We hope to see you at one or more of these meetings.