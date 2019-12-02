Soil, Water, and Nutrient Management Meetings

The schedule for the 2019 Soil, Water & Nutrient Management Meetings is listed below. Presentation topics will include: Comparing tillage practices and nitrogen rates for corn: early corn development and yield impacts (Francisco Arriaga); Evaluating corn N management decisions (Carrie Laboski); Profitability of P and K fertilization of no-till corn and soybean (Carrie Laboski); Badger Ag. Tech. Lab Update: Planter aftermarket closing wheels (Brian Luck); Wheel traffic effects on alfalfa (Brian Luck); Wisconsin nutrient management update (Sue Porter); Cover crops, fall manure, and nutrient management (Matt Ruark); Biological indicators of soil health (Matt Ruark). Presentations will begin at 10 am and run until 3 pm, with a lunch break from 12 to 1 pm. Lunch is included in the $45 fee. Please read carefully and make sure you contact the appropriate person at your desired location.