Shawn P. Conley, Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials are conducted each year with the producer’s needs in mind. Our objective is to give producers the information to select varieties that will satisfy their specific goals and are most likely to perform best under their management practices.

View here: https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2019/11/Soybean_VarietyTrials_2019.pdf