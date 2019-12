The 2019 UW Corn Hybrid Performance Trials have been posted and are available at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/HT/2019/2019Text.aspx or http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/HT/Default.aspx

Current newsletter Wisconsin Crop Manager 12-5-19 (188)

Anyone may join or leave the Wisconsin Crop Manager email list by sending a blank email with no subject line to: join-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu or leave-wisconsincropmanager@lists.wisc.edu