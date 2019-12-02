Seedling Disease Webinar

Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Soybean seedling diseases are a major yield-reducing factor in soybean production. In 2017 alone, it was estimated that over 50 million bushels of grain were lost in the U.S. as a result of seedling diseases, and nearly 2 million bushels were lost in Ontario, Canada. As weather patterns — such as the one much of grain belt experienced in summer 2019 — continue to become more variable, the potential for soybean seedling diseases will continue to increase. This means that farmers and agronomists need to be more prepared to properly diagnose and manage seedling diseases.

In an effort to adequately prepare growers for the potential challenges in future growing seasons, Alison Robertson, Iowa State University professor and extension field pathologist, will host “Seedling disease of soybean and using seed treatments to reduce losses.” Sponsored by the United Soybean Checkoff, Robertson will share datasets, science-backed management techniques, and additional resources available to stakeholders to help make more economical decisions in soybeans, in the field.

The webinar will be held on Friday, December 6, at 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET, and registration is required. This is a free webinar, and all those who advise and/or make crop management decisions are encouraged to listen. To register, follow this link. In addition, for those in need of Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) credits, attendance of this webinar can count towards continuing education units (CEUs) should patrons pass the short quiz following the presentation. The link for the quiz will be made live just prior to the webinar’s start time.

This webinar will be presented by the Crop Protection Network (CPN), a multi-state and international partnership of university and provincial extension specialists, and public and private professionals that provides unbiased, research-based information. Hosting the webinar will be the Southern Integrated Pest Management Center, a USDA-NIFA program that leverages grant dollars and collaboration amongst regional states to increase the efforts of Integrated Pest Management.

https://southernipm.org/projects/webinars/cpn-soybean-seedling-disease