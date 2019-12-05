2020 IPM Field Scout Training Class

Bryan Jensen, UW Extension and IPM Program

A friendly reminder that the Madison Field Scout Training Classes will be held on the UW Madison Campus from January 6-10, 2020. The course is designed to provide profession development including the skills necessary for proper pest identification, crop scouting techniques as well as provide complimentary baseline information for people preparing for the state CCA exam. Additional information such as crop growth and development, pest life cycle, pest damage symptoms and economic thresholds will be covered. Pest control recommendations, although discussed, will not be highlighted in detail during this course. Crops covered will include, corn, alfalfa, soybean and wheat. Click here for the course syllabus.

Non-student registration fee is $225/person but does not cover campus parking. Online registration (preferred) for the Field Crop Scout School can be made online. Checks should be made payable to University of Wisconsin-Madison and sent to Bryan Jensen, Dept. of Entomology, 1630 Linden Dr., Madison, WI 53706. On campus parking is the responsibly of the student.

For more information on this course, please contact Bryan Jensen at:

Dept. of Entomology

1630 Linden Dr.

Madison, WI 53706

(608) 263-4073 bmjense1@facstaff.wisc.edu