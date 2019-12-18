University of Wisconsin Hybrid/Variety Trial Information for 2020

One of the most important decisions a farmer makes is the selection of high performing, adapted hybrids and varieties. Selecting the correct hybrid/variety can often mean the difference between profit and loss. Increasingly, during the current bio-engineered era, the choice of hybrid or variety that a farmer selects dictates the management style for that field.

Plant breeders and agronomists test thousands of commercial and new experimental hybrids and varieties for several years at many locations over a range of plant populations, other management practices and environments. These crop performance trials determine which hybrids/varieties have yielding ability superior to current commercial hybrids/varieties and estimate disease resistance and other important characteristics.

For a copy of the 2019 crop performance trials see the following links:

Corn: http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/HT/2019/2019Text.aspx

Soybean: https://coolbean.info/soybean-research/variety-trial-results/

Barley, Oat, and Wheat: https://coolbean.info/small-grains/variety-trial-results/

These results are a good place to start when evaluating hybrids and varieties to grow during 2020. Certainly, an on-farm test in conjunction with seed company trials, and University trials would probably give the best information, if all hybrids/varieties of interest were in the trials. Since most farmers do not have the resources to conduct on-farm trials at several locations, using unbiased results from other trials to supplement on-farm yield results can increase the chance of picking a hybrid that will do well next year.