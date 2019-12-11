2019 WI Soybean Yield Contest Finalists Are Announced

Shawn P. Conley, Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin

The 2019 season had below average growing conditions for many growers. We experienced lower entry numbers in the 2019 WSA/WSMB Soybean Yield Contest, likely due to delayed planting and harvest from wet weather causing maturity, time and logistic struggles. The top two entries in each division (in no particular order) were:

Division 4:

Rick DeVoe, Monroe (planted Pioneer P28A42X)

Nick Venable, Janesville (planted Jung 1213R2X)

Division 3:

Tim Gaffron, Twin Lakes (planted Pioneer P24A80X)

Jim Salentine, Luxemburg (planted Stine 19BA23)

Division 2:

David Lundgren, Amery (planted Asgrow AG11X8)

Mike and Dean Wegner, Sparta (planted Pioneer P23A15X)

Division 1:

*No entries were submitted for Division 1

The Soybean Quality Contest was optional for any Soybean Yield Contest entrant. There are no geographical divisions for the Quality Contest. One cash award will be presented statewide to the highest protein plus oil yield per acre (measured in lbs. per acre). The finalists for the Soybean Quality Contest are:

Rick DeVoe, Monroe (planted Pioneer P28A42X)

Jim Salentine, Luxemburg (planted Stine 19BA23)

The final ranking and awards will be presented at the Corn Soy Expo to be held at the Kalahari Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells on Thursday February 6th during the WSA/WSMB annual meeting.

The contest is sponsored by the WI Soybean Program and organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices and to show the importance of using sound cultural practices in WI soybean production.

For more information please contact Shawn Conley, WI State Soybean Specialist at 608-800-7056 or spconley@wisc.edu