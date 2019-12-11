Upcoming Trainings: Conservation Professional Training Program

Integrated Pest and Crop Management
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the UW-Madison Division of Extension are teaming up for a series of CAFO Update Meetings to be held throughout the state in late January and early February.

The meetings are specifically designed for WPDES permitted CAFO owners and managers, producers considering expansion, nutrient management plan writers and engineers and will provide updated information on meeting permit requirements while maximizing profitability.

More information is coming soon. In the meantime, click here for the information that is currently available.

Event Date Event Location City Time Brochure/Registration Information Extension Coordinators
Jan 28 Tundra Lodge Green Bay 10:00am – 4:00pm Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure Kevin Erb/Liz Binversie
Jan 29 Rendezvous Supper Club Luxemburg 10:00am – 4:00pm Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure Kevin Erb/Aerica Bjurstrom
Jan 30 Crystal Falls Supper Club New London 10:00am – 4:00pm Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure Kevin Erb/Greg Blonde
Feb 5 UW Fond du Lac Fond du Lac 10:00am – 4:00pm Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure Kevin Erb/Tina Kohlman
Feb 6 Wisconsin Farm Discovery Center Manitowoc 10:00am – 4:00pm Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure Kevin Erb/Scott Gunderson
Feb 7 Iowa County UWEX office Dodgeville 9:30am – 4:30pm Dodgeville Brochure Gene Schreifer
Feb 11 Marshfield Ag Research Station Marshfield 10:00am – 4:00pm Marshfield Brochure Richard Halopka
Feb 12 Metropolis Resort and Conference Center Eau Claire (Lake Hallie) 9:30am – 4:30pm Eau Claire Brochure Mark Hagedorn
Feb 13 Jefferson County UWEX office Jefferson 10:00am – 4:00pm Jefferson Brochure LaVern Georgson
