Upcoming Trainings: Conservation Professional Training Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the UW-Madison Division of Extension are teaming up for a series of CAFO Update Meetings to be held throughout the state in late January and early February.

The meetings are specifically designed for WPDES permitted CAFO owners and managers, producers considering expansion, nutrient management plan writers and engineers and will provide updated information on meeting permit requirements while maximizing profitability.

More information is coming soon. In the meantime, click here for the information that is currently available.