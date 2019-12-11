Upcoming Trainings: Conservation Professional Training Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the UW-Madison Division of Extension are teaming up for a series of CAFO Update Meetings to be held throughout the state in late January and early February.
The meetings are specifically designed for WPDES permitted CAFO owners and managers, producers considering expansion, nutrient management plan writers and engineers and will provide updated information on meeting permit requirements while maximizing profitability.
More information is coming soon. In the meantime, click here for the information that is currently available.
|Event Date
|Event Location
|City
|Time
|Brochure/Registration Information
|Extension Coordinators
|Jan 28
|Tundra Lodge
|Green Bay
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure
|Kevin Erb/Liz Binversie
|Jan 29
|Rendezvous Supper Club
|Luxemburg
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure
|Kevin Erb/Aerica Bjurstrom
|Jan 30
|Crystal Falls Supper Club
|New London
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure
|Kevin Erb/Greg Blonde
|Feb 5
|UW Fond du Lac
|Fond du Lac
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure
|Kevin Erb/Tina Kohlman
|Feb 6
|Wisconsin Farm Discovery Center
|Manitowoc
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Northeastern Wisconsin Brochure
|Kevin Erb/Scott Gunderson
|Feb 7
|Iowa County UWEX office
|Dodgeville
|9:30am – 4:30pm
|Dodgeville Brochure
|Gene Schreifer
|Feb 11
|Marshfield Ag Research Station
|Marshfield
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Marshfield Brochure
|Richard Halopka
|Feb 12
|Metropolis Resort and Conference Center
|Eau Claire (Lake Hallie)
|9:30am – 4:30pm
|Eau Claire Brochure
|Mark Hagedorn
|Feb 13
|Jefferson County UWEX office
|Jefferson
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|Jefferson Brochure
|LaVern Georgson